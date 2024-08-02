Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 376.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,160. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $65.39 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

