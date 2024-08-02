Comerica Bank Sells 3,212 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.35% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.74. 332,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.35.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

