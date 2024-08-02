Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $9,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 402,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,685. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

