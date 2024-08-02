Comerica Bank Purchases 31,967 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,967 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Hologic by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 539,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,738. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

