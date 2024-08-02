Comerica Bank Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,903,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. 994,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

