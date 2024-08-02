Comerica Bank Has $8.87 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Lithia Motors worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,981,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the period.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.65. 162,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,375. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.36 and a 12 month high of $331.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

