Comerica Bank Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Avient worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $40,628,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Avient by 17,378.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,053,000 after acquiring an additional 479,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avient by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,937,000 after acquiring an additional 384,452 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,470,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after acquiring an additional 328,773 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avient Stock Down 3.8 %

Avient stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,944. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $27.73 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

