Comerica Bank Has $19.30 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,304,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Synopsys by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,055,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,016,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS stock traded down $51.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.51 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

