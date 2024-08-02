Comerica Bank Has $16.55 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AutoZone by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
AZO traded down $20.48 on Friday, reaching $3,127.88. The company had a trading volume of 37,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,865. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,900.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2,922.31.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
