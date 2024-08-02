Comerica Bank Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 1,173,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,496. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

