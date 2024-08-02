Comerica Bank Buys 24,015 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IYW traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

