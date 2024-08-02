Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Cognex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. 337,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,817. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Cognex has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $53.13.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

