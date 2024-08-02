Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $148.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLX. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.44.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $9.93 on Friday, reaching $144.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,108. Clorox has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

