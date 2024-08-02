Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CLH stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.19. 163,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $246.28.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $14,161,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.