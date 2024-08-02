Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

CIVB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 81,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

