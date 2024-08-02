Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35, Yahoo Finance reports. Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $188.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Civeo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Civeo Price Performance

Civeo stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 65,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,869. Civeo has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio is 47.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

