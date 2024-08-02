Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $4.57 on Friday, reaching $243.65. 688,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,468. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $254.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

