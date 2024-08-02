Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

