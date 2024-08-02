Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 2,147 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 19.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 834,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,986,000 after acquiring an additional 134,842 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 97,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $6,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock traded down $9.90 on Friday, reaching $139.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

View Our Latest Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.