Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $3.15 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.99. 2,092,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,446. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.14. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

