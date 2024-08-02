Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,980 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 5,970,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

