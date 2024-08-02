Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,089,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CSX by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,336,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 858,387 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,789,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

