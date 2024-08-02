Citigroup Increases Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $350.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.17.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BIO stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $419.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.