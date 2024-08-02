Citigroup Increases Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $342.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $291.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.82.

Shares of ALNY traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.79. The stock had a trading volume of 756,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,518. The company has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $273.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $15,287,984. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

