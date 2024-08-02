Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $147.52 and last traded at $147.66. 4,337,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 7,796,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,855,582 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 32.5% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,287,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $271.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

