Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $4.12 on Friday, reaching $148.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,271,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,695. Chevron has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,397 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,582. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

