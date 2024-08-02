Cheesecake Factory’s (CAKE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $50.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 424,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.54%.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.