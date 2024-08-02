Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cheesecake Factory updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

