Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cheesecake Factory updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of CAKE stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAKE
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cheesecake Factory
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- DraftKings Shares Fall After EPS Beat, Lower EBITDA Guidance
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Investors Flock to Auto Retail Stock as It Hits New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.