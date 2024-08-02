Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Charter Communications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $373.69.

Shares of CHTR opened at $376.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.49. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,957,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakcliff Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP now owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

