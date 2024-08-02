Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Cerus Trading Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,050,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.20. Cerus has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

