Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $52.82

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.82 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 3256094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,976.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 62.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,822,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

