Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.71. 91,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 679,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.46.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.