CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.62 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,409. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

