Cencora (NYSE:COR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 271.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Cencora updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.550-13.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.55-$13.65 EPS.
Cencora Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of COR traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.25. 1,043,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,409. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cencora
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
