Cencora (NYSE:COR) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $287.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded down $3.40 on Thursday, reaching $241.06. 1,137,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,043. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $171.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.99.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 271.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cencora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Cencora by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.