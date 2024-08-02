Celestia (TIA) One Day Volume Reaches $55.61 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Celestia has a total market cap of $760.24 million and approximately $55.61 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $5.39 or 0.00008427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celestia has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,060,054,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

