CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.01. 62,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 281,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $996.14 million, a PE ratio of 81.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.35%. CECO Environmental’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 45.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

