CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Northland Securities

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CECO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 68,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $968.04 million, a PE ratio of 81.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.33 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,315.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 24,812 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 592,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 98,951 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 338,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 651,526.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 293,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

