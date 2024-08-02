CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $282,203,883.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $642,551.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,777,216 shares of company stock worth $771,814,055 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

