Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.21. 2,730,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at $19,110,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $10,005,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,895,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,512,096 shares of company stock worth $303,420,439. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Carvana by 450.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

