Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.27.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,010. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 26,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $3,368,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 382,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,842,724.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,512,096 shares of company stock worth $303,420,439 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,610,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

