Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Trimmed by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $75,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,399,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.0 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 3,509,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.