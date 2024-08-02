Carriage Services’ (CSV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CSV

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. 72,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $35.00.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carriage Services news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $96,195.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in Carriage Services by 550.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.