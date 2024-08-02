Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Robert Black Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Black bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($107,843.14).

Robert Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Robert Black bought 1,000,000 shares of Carnarvon Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$193,000.00 ($126,143.79).

Carnarvon Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 115.06 and a quick ratio of 34.05.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia. It is also involved in the renewable fuels business. The company owns various interests in the Dorado, Pavo, Roc, Phoenix, and Phoenix South project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia.

