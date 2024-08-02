Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

Carlisle Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Carlisle Companies has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $21.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

CSL stock traded down $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $397.19. 335,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.64. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,034 shares of company stock worth $33,285,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

