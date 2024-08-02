CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 194,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRGX

Insider Activity at CARGO Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGX. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,333,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,009,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,086. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. CARGO Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.