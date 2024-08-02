CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Shares of CTRE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
