CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $68.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 5.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

