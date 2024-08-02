Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,980,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 7,250,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Capri by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Capri by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.07. Capri has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

