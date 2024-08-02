Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Cameco (TSE:CCO) to “Strong-Buy”

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCO. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.67.

CCO opened at C$56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.99. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$76.66. The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.4911413 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total value of C$2,004,468.75. Also, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$3,558,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

