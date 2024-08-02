Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CP. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.70.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $83.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $168,063,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

